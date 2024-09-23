Sector Update: Tech Stocks Mixed in Monday Afternoon Trading

Tech stocks were mixed Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.2% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) fractionally higher.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index rose 0.2%.

In corporate news, Apollo Global Management (APO) has offered to invest as much as $5 billion in Intel (INTC), Bloomberg reported Sunday. Intel shares jumped 4.1% and Apollo was adding 0.6%.

Amprius Technologies (AMPX) shares surged 27% after the company said it obtained two new contracts worth over $20 million to provide cells for light electric vehicle applications.

Pinterest's (PINS) under monetization against a growing user base will likely drive upside to revenue and margin levels, Deutsche Bank said in a note, initiating coverage on the stock with a buy rating. Pinterest shares rose 1.2%.

