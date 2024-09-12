Sector Update: Tech Stocks Mixed Late Afternoon

Tech stocks were mixed in late Thursday afternoon trading, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.9% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) shedding 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index was down 0.4%.

In corporate news, Micron Technology (MU) shares were sliding 4% after BNP Paribas Exane downgraded its rating on the stock to underperform from outperform.

Microsoft-backed (MSFT) OpenAI announced the launch of another artificial intelligence model called the o1. Available in preview, the model can "reason through complex tasks and solve harder problems than previous models in science, coding and math," OpenAI said. Separately, Microsoft named Carolina Dybeck Happe as chief operating officer. Microsoft shares added 0.8%.

Unity Software (U) shares jumped 9.6% after the company said it will cancel the runtime fee for games, effective immediately, and revert to a seat-based subscription model for gaming customers.

Nokia (NOK) approached potential candidates about replacing Pekka Lundmark as chief executive officer, the Financial Times reported. Nokia shares shed 0.4%.

