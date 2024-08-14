Sector Update: Tech Stocks Mixed Late Afternoon

Tech stocks were mixed late Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) edging up 0.1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) falling 1.5%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index shed 0.8%.

In corporate news, Apple (AAPL) said Wednesday that starting with iOS 18.1, developers will be able to offer contactless transactions from within their own apps on iPhone, separate from Apple Pay and Apple Wallet. Separately, the tech giant is pushing ahead with the development of a tabletop home device that has an iPad-like display and a robotic limb, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. Apple shares were up 0.2%.

Alphabet (GOOG) shares were falling 2.5%. Bloomberg reported late Tuesday the US Department of Justice is considering options such as a bid to break up Alphabet's Google unit after a recent court ruling found that it monopolized the online search market.

M-tron Industries (MPTI) shares jumped more than 12% after it reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised its full-year 2024 revenue guidance.

Elbit Systems' (ESLT) Q2 results rose year-on-year as higher demand for the Israeli defense electronics company's products and services drove revenue growth across most of its segments. Its shares spiked 3.7%.

