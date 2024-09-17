Sector Update: Tech Stocks Mixed Late Afternoon

Tech stocks were mixed late Tuesday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) down 0.3% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) up 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index was little changed, erasing earlier gains.

In corporate news, Electronic Arts (EA) will not be launching a Sims 5 videogame as a successor to the current fourth version, Variety reported. Electronic Arts shares fell 2.7%.

Datasea (DTSS) shares surged 24% after the company said its Chinese units agreed to provide 5G artificial intelligence multimodal services to Qingdao Ruizhi Yixing Information Technology.

Intel (INTC) shares rose 2.4% as the chipmaker disclosed plans to turn its manufacturing business into an independent subsidiary and expand its partnership with Amazon.com's (AMZN) cloud computing unit to make custom artificial intelligence chips. Amazon shares added 1.1%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) shares jumped 5.5% as BofA Securities upgraded the company to buy from neutral while raising the price target to $24 from $21.

