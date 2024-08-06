Sector Update: Tech Stocks Gain Tuesday Afternoon

Tech stocks were advancing Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) popping 3% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) adding 2.2%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index rose 3.2%.

In corporate news, Palantir (PLTR) shares jumped nearly 12% after the software maker late Monday reported stronger-than-expected Q2 earnings and revenue.

Teradata (TDC) shares declined more than 13% following several analyst actions, a day after the company reported a lower Q2 revenue which also trailed analysts' expectations.

Clear Secure (YOU) shares surged past 25.6% after its Q2 adjusted earnings and revenue beat analysts' estimates.

