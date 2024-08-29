Sector Update: Tech Stocks Gain Thursday Afternoon

Tech stocks were higher Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) adding 0.6% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) climbing 2.7%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index rose 1.6%.

In corporate news, Nvidia (NVDA) shares were falling almost 4% even after the company posted forecast-beating fiscal Q2 results.

CrowdStrike (CRWD) shares jumped 5.2% after its Q2 results topped analyst estimates.

Salesforce (CRM) reported better-than-expected Q2 results. The shares added 0.4%.

