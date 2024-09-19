Sector Update: Tech Stocks Gain Late Afternoon

Tech stocks were sharply higher late Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 3% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) adding 4.5%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index jumped 4.5%.

In corporate news, FactSet Research Systems (FDS) shares popped 4.5% after reporting higher fiscal Q4 earnings and revenue, beating expectations.

The EU said Thursday it has launched two proceedings to compel Apple (AAPL) to open the operating systems on its iPhones and iPads to other technologies or risk the possibility of fines or periodic penalty payments. Apple shares were rising 3.8%.

Kaspi.kz (KSPI) shares tumbled 16% as Culper Research disclosed a short position on the stock, alleging the company "systematically misled" US investors and regulators with claims of "zero exposure to Russia."

Oracle-backed (ORCL) Ampere Computing is exploring a potential sale, Bloomberg reported Thursday. Oracle shares were adding 1.8%.

