Sector Update: Tech Stocks Flat to Higher Premarket Tuesday

Technology stocks were flat to higher premarket Tuesday as the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was inactive and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up nearly 2% recently.

SES AI (SES) shares rose past 34% after the company said it has initiated a project to accelerate material discovery in electric vehicles using Crusoe's cloud platform powered by Nvidia (NVDA) and Supermicro (SMCI).

MicroStrategy (MSTR) shares were over 2% higher after the company said it plans to raise $700 million from a private offering of convertible senior notes due 2028.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) shares advanced by over 2% after the company said it signed a multi-year contract with Nebraska Medicine to enhance healthcare through its artificial intelligence platform.

