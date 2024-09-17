News & Insights

Markets
SES

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Flat to Higher Premarket Tuesday

September 17, 2024 — 09:06 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were flat to higher premarket Tuesday as the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was inactive and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up nearly 2% recently.

SES AI (SES) shares rose past 34% after the company said it has initiated a project to accelerate material discovery in electric vehicles using Crusoe's cloud platform powered by Nvidia (NVDA) and Supermicro (SMCI).

MicroStrategy (MSTR) shares were over 2% higher after the company said it plans to raise $700 million from a private offering of convertible senior notes due 2028.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) shares advanced by over 2% after the company said it signed a multi-year contract with Nebraska Medicine to enhance healthcare through its artificial intelligence platform.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SES
NVDA
SMCI
MSTR
PLTR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.