News & Insights

Markets
INTC

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Decline Premarket Tuesday

September 03, 2024 — 09:06 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were declining premarket Tuesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down 1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was 2.2% lower recently.

Intel (INTC) CEO Pat Gelsinger is planning to put forth a plan later this month to rid the chipmaker of various businesses and change capital spending priorities, Reuters reported Sunday, citing a source familiar with the matter. Intel shares were down 1.2% pre-bell.

Hello Group (MOMO) shares were over 1% lower after it reported lower Q2 adjusted earnings and net revenue.

Sify Technologies (SIFY) shares soared past 142% after the company said it has been certified to provide liquid cooling technology for Nvidia (NVDA) data centers as part of the DGX-Ready Data Center program.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INTC
MOMO
SIFY
NVDA
XLK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.