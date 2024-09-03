Sector Update: Tech Stocks Decline Premarket Tuesday

Technology stocks were declining premarket Tuesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down 1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was 2.2% lower recently.

Intel (INTC) CEO Pat Gelsinger is planning to put forth a plan later this month to rid the chipmaker of various businesses and change capital spending priorities, Reuters reported Sunday, citing a source familiar with the matter. Intel shares were down 1.2% pre-bell.

Hello Group (MOMO) shares were over 1% lower after it reported lower Q2 adjusted earnings and net revenue.

Sify Technologies (SIFY) shares soared past 142% after the company said it has been certified to provide liquid cooling technology for Nvidia (NVDA) data centers as part of the DGX-Ready Data Center program.

