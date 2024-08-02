Sector Update: Tech Stocks Decline Premarket Friday

Technology stocks were declining premarket Friday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) down 2.7% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) 3.9% lower recently.

Intel (INTC) shares sank more than 24% after it reported a drop in Q2 earnings and sales and suspended its dividends starting Q4 while undertaking a cost-cutting program.

Twilio (TWLO) shares were up more than 3% after it reported higher Q2 non-GAAP earnings and revenue.

Universal Display (OLED) shares declined more than 4% after it reported higher Q2 earnings and revenue that still missed estimates from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

