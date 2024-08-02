News & Insights

Markets
INTC

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Decline Premarket Friday

August 02, 2024 — 09:07 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were declining premarket Friday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) down 2.7% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) 3.9% lower recently.

Intel (INTC) shares sank more than 24% after it reported a drop in Q2 earnings and sales and suspended its dividends starting Q4 while undertaking a cost-cutting program.

Twilio (TWLO) shares were up more than 3% after it reported higher Q2 non-GAAP earnings and revenue.

Universal Display (OLED) shares declined more than 4% after it reported higher Q2 earnings and revenue that still missed estimates from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INTC
TWLO
OLED
XLK
XSD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.