Sector Update: Tech Stocks Advance Premarket Thursday

July 18, 2024 — 09:15 am EDT

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Thursday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was 1.2% higher and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was up 1.3% recently.

Infosys (INFY) was up over 5% after it reported higher fiscal Q1 earnings and revenue. The Indian digital service provider also raised its fiscal 2025 revenue growth outlook.

Nokia (NOK) was down more than 4% after it reported lower Q2 comparable earnings and net sales. The company also cut its quarterly dividend.

WNS Holdings (WNS) declined by over 6% after it reported lower fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings and revenue.

