Sector Update: Tech Stocks Advance Premarket Monday

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Monday as the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was 0.9% higher and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.3% recently.

Canadian Solar (CSIQ) rose nearly 2% after saying its CSI Solar unit's e-Storage business has secured a contract from Nova Scotia Power to develop three energy storage projects across the Atlantic Canadian province.

NCR Voyix (VYX) is considering a sale of its digital banking business for as much as $3 billion, Reuters reported Friday, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. NCR Voyix was up more than 1% pre-bell.

Koss (KOSS) was down more than 15%, offsetting a portion of its gains from last week amid speculation in social media platforms that Keith Gill, the stock influencer behind "Roaring Kitty," expressed interest in the company's stock.

