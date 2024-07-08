News & Insights

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Advance Premarket Monday

July 08, 2024 — 09:03 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Monday as the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was 0.9% higher and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.3% recently.

Canadian Solar (CSIQ) rose nearly 2% after saying its CSI Solar unit's e-Storage business has secured a contract from Nova Scotia Power to develop three energy storage projects across the Atlantic Canadian province.

NCR Voyix (VYX) is considering a sale of its digital banking business for as much as $3 billion, Reuters reported Friday, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. NCR Voyix was up more than 1% pre-bell.

Koss (KOSS) was down more than 15%, offsetting a portion of its gains from last week amid speculation in social media platforms that Keith Gill, the stock influencer behind "Roaring Kitty," expressed interest in the company's stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

