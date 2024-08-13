Sector Update: Tech Stocks Advance Pre-Bell Tuesday

Technology stocks were advancing pre-bell Tuesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 1.3% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was 0.3% higher recently.

Sportradar Group (SRAD) shares rose past 14% after it reported a breakeven in Q2 and higher revenue during the period.

HUYA (HUYA) shares were up nearly 10% after the company said its board approved a one-year $100 million share buyback plan and declared a special cash dividend of $1.08 per share, payable Oct. 25 to shareholders of record as of Oct. 9.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) shares declined by more than 13% after it reported Q2 revenue of 7.16 billion renminbi ($1 billion), down from 7.29 billion renminbi a year earlier.

