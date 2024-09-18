News & Insights

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Steady Premarket Wednesday

September 18, 2024 — 09:14 am EDT

Health care stocks were steady premarket Wednesday with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) unchanged and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up by a slight 0.1% recently.

Organon (OGN) said it has agreed to acquire Roivant's (ROIV) Dermavant, including its flagship dermatological cream Vtama, for a total consideration of $1.2 billion. Roivant Sciences shares were up nearly 4% pre-bell.

TG Therapeutics (TGTX) shares advanced by over 6% after the company said updated data from a phase 3b trial showed that rapid 30-minute infusions of BRIUMVI (ublituximab) are well tolerated in patients suffering from relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis.

23andMe Holding's (ME) independent directors resigned after receiving an unsatisfactory take-private offer from Chief Executive Anne Wojcicki, Reuters reported, citing an internal document. 23andMe Holding shares fell past 9% pre-bell.

