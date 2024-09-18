Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Steady Premarket Wednesday

Health care stocks were steady premarket Wednesday with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) unchanged and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up by a slight 0.1% recently.

Organon (OGN) said it has agreed to acquire Roivant's (ROIV) Dermavant, including its flagship dermatological cream Vtama, for a total consideration of $1.2 billion. Roivant Sciences shares were up nearly 4% pre-bell.

TG Therapeutics (TGTX) shares advanced by over 6% after the company said updated data from a phase 3b trial showed that rapid 30-minute infusions of BRIUMVI (ublituximab) are well tolerated in patients suffering from relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis.

23andMe Holding's (ME) independent directors resigned after receiving an unsatisfactory take-private offer from Chief Executive Anne Wojcicki, Reuters reported, citing an internal document. 23andMe Holding shares fell past 9% pre-bell.

