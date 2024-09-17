Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Steady Premarket Tuesday

Health care stocks were steady premarket Tuesday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) and iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) were recently inactive.

AC Immune SA (ACIU) shares advanced nearly 6% after the company said it will receive a second milestone payment of 24.6 million Swiss francs ($29.1 million) under its agreement with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals.

Henry Schein (HSIC) shares were over 2% higher after the company said it reached an agreement to be the exclusive distributor of Swiss company vVARDIS' drill-free Curodont Repair Fluoride Plus product to larger dental service organizations in the US.

BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) shares were up more than 2% after the company said the US Food and Drug Administration has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to oral infigratinib, which the biopharmaceutical company is developing to treat children with achondroplasia.

