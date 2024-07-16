Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Rise Pre-Bell Tuesday

Health care stocks were higher pre-bell Tuesday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.3% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was 0.5% higher recently.

Silo Pharma (SILO) rallied past 116% after saying it has entered into an exclusive global license agreement to further develop, manufacture, and commercialize its Alzheimer's drug, SPC-14.

UnitedHealth (UNH) advanced by more than 2% after it reported higher Q2 adjusted earnings and revenue.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals (CDT) rose by over 56% after saying IP Australia approved its composition of matter patent application for its lead asset, HK-4 glucokinase activator, which targets various autoimmune diseases.

