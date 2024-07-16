News & Insights

Markets
UNH

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Rise Pre-Bell Tuesday

July 16, 2024 — 09:18 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were higher pre-bell Tuesday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.3% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was 0.5% higher recently.

Silo Pharma (SILO) rallied past 116% after saying it has entered into an exclusive global license agreement to further develop, manufacture, and commercialize its Alzheimer's drug, SPC-14.

UnitedHealth (UNH) advanced by more than 2% after it reported higher Q2 adjusted earnings and revenue.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals (CDT) rose by over 56% after saying IP Australia approved its composition of matter patent application for its lead asset, HK-4 glucokinase activator, which targets various autoimmune diseases.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNH
SILO
CDT
XLV
IBB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.