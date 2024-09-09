News & Insights

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Rise Monday Afternoon

September 09, 2024 — 01:51 pm EDT

Health care stocks were rising Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index increasing 0.7% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.8%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 1.6%.

In corporate news, Intelligent Bio Solutions (INBS) shares surged 42% after the company said preliminary fiscal 2024 revenue more than doubled compared with the prior year to $3.1 million.

Xencor (XNCR) shares jumped 23% after the company unveiled four new drug candidates to treat autoimmune and inflammatory diseases and disclosed clinical progress updates in its early-stage oncology programs.

Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) shares surged 58% after the company said Sunday its phase 3 trial for non-small cell lung cancer treatment showed an improved survival rate compared with pembrolizumab monotherapy.

