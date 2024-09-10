Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Flat to Higher Premarket Tuesday

Health care stocks were flat to higher premarket Tuesday with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) unchanged and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) recently up 0.3%.

Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) shares were up more than 16% after the company said a phase 3 clinical trial of VRDN-001 or veligrotug, a potential treatment of active thyroid eye disease, met all primary and secondary endpoints at 15 weeks after five infusions.

InMode (INMD) shares were up past 6% after the company said its board has approved a new share repurchase program of up to about 7.7 million ordinary shares.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) shares fell nearly 8% after the company priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 11.5 million common shares at $43.50 per share for total proceeds of about $500.3 million.

