Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Flat to Higher Premarket Tuesday

September 10, 2024 — 09:08 am EDT

Health care stocks were flat to higher premarket Tuesday with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) unchanged and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) recently up 0.3%.

Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) shares were up more than 16% after the company said a phase 3 clinical trial of VRDN-001 or veligrotug, a potential treatment of active thyroid eye disease, met all primary and secondary endpoints at 15 weeks after five infusions.

InMode (INMD) shares were up past 6% after the company said its board has approved a new share repurchase program of up to about 7.7 million ordinary shares.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) shares fell nearly 8% after the company priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 11.5 million common shares at $43.50 per share for total proceeds of about $500.3 million.

