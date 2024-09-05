Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Flat to Higher Premarket Thursday

Health care stocks were flat to higher premarket Thursday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.1% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was inactive recently.

Five current and former employees of AstraZeneca (AZN) have been detained in China on suspicion of illegal patient data collection and the importation of an unapproved liver cancer drug, multiple media outlets reported, citing unidentified sources. AstraZeneca shares fell by over 2% pre-bell.

Modular Medical (MODD) shares rose past 21% after the company said it obtained US Food and Drug Administration clearance to sell its MODD1 insulin pump in the US.

Qiagen (QGEN) shares were up 0.5% after the company announced a collaboration with Eli Lilly (LLY) for the development of QIAstat-Dx in-vitro diagnostic to detect APOE genotypes that can help in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.