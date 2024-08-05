Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Fall in Afternoon Trading

Health care stocks were lower Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 2.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) dropping 2.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 2.8%.

In corporate news, Moderna (MRNA) is facing "material headwinds" for its vaccines for respiratory syncytial virus and COVID, RBC Capital Markets said in a report. RBC downgraded Moderna to sector perform from outperform and cut its price target to $90 from $125. Moderna shares were falling almost 3%.

Rezolute (RZLT) shares rose 1% after the company said it has obtained US Food and Drug Administration clearance for an investigational new drug application for a phase 3 trial of RZ358 to treat hypoglycemia in people with tumor hyperinsulinism.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) shares plunged 66% after the US Food and Drug Administration determined that a phase 3 trial of Iomab-B to treat relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia isn't adequate to support a biologics license application. The firm said the FDA needs additional head-to-head trial demonstrating overall survival benefit with Iomab-B to support a BLA filing.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.