Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Fall

September 18, 2024 — 04:04 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires

Health care stocks fell Wednesday with the NYSE Health Care Index down 0.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) dropping 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) declined 0.2%.

In corporate news, Vivos Therapeutics (VVOS) shares surged 48% after the company said it received the US Food and Drug Administration's 510(k) clearance for a medical device to treat obstructive sleep apnea.

Applied Therapeutics (APLT) shares soared 69% after the company reported an update on the new drug application review by the US Food and Drug Administration for Classic Galactosemia experimental drug govorestat.

Organon (OGN) agreed to buy Roivant Sciences' (ROIV) immuno-dermatology unit Dermavant for $1.2 billion. Organon shares fell 2.9%, and Roivant dropped 0.4%.

ResMed (RMD) shares slumped 5.2% as Wolfe Research downgraded the company to underperform from peer-perform with a price target of $180.

MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information


