Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Edge Higher Premarket Tuesday

August 13, 2024 — 09:14 am EDT

Health care stocks were edging higher premarket Tuesday with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.2% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) recently advancing by 0.4%.

PACS Group (PACS) shares advanced by over 12% after it reported a stronger-than-expected jump in Q2 sales and lifted revenue guidance for the full year.

Evotec (EVO) shares rose past 6% after saying it has made further progress in its collaboration with US drugmaker Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) on building a molecule glue-based pipeline.

Baxter International (BAX) said it has sold its kidney care segment to private equity firm Carlyle Group (CG) for $3.8 billion. Baxter International shares were down more than 4% premarket.

