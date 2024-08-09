Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Edge Higher Pre-Bell Friday

Health care stocks were edging higher pre-bell Friday with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) advancing by 0.5% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.2% recently.

Evolent Health (EVH) shares advanced by 31% after it reported higher Q2 adjusted earnings and revenue.

Legend Biotech (LEGN) shares were up over 3% after reporting that it narrowed its Q2 net loss as revenue more than doubled during the period.

National HealthCare (NHC) shares rose past 2% after it reported higher Q2 adjusted earnings and revenue.

