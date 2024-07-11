Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Advance Premarket Thursday

Health care stocks were advancing premarket Thursday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) marginally higher and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) up 1.1% recently.

Pfizer (PFE) rose more than 2% after saying it will conduct dose optimization studies of danuglipron in the second half of the year after selecting a once-daily, modified-release formulation of the drug candidate, intended to maintain healthy blood sugar levels and address obesity.

Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) was up more than 4% after saying it has regained full rights to commercialize Vafseo tablets in the US after agreeing to terminate a license agreement with CSL Vifor.

Cara Therapeutics (CARA) was more than 10% higher after saying it is exploring and reviewing strategic alternatives, sending shares up by more than 8% in pre-bell activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.