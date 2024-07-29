News & Insights

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Advance in Afternoon Trading

July 29, 2024 — 01:55 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires

Health care stocks climbed Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) shed 0.6%.

In corporate news, Philips (PHG) shares jumped 13% after the company reported higher adjusted earnings in Q2 and maintained its full-year comparable sales outlook.

Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX) shares tumbled 22% after the company said a phase 2 trial of its VTX958 candidate drug for people with Crohn's disease failed to meet the primary endpoint.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) was ordered to pay $495 million by a jury over claims it failed to disclose the risk that its Similac premature infant formula can cause a potentially fatal bowel disease, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday. Abbott shares fell 1.3%.

MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information
