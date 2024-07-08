News & Insights

Sector Update: Financial Stocks Softer Monday Afternoon

July 08, 2024

Financial stocks declined in Monday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index easing 0.2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index rose 0.4%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) edged up 0.1%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) fell 1.4% to $56,172, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was flat at 4.27%.

In corporate news, Carlyle's (CG) head of global capital markets, Brian Lindley, left the company after 13 years, Bloomberg reported. Carlyle shares rose 0.4%.

KKR (KKR) is considering reviving the sale of Goodpack, a Singapore-based global supply chain and logistics company, in a potentially multibillion-dollar deal, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday. KKR shares were falling 1%.

B. Riley Financial (RILY) shares gained 1.1%. The company said Monday it acquired the assets of Interface Consulting International, a construction consultancy specializing in troubled projects.

