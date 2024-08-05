News & Insights

Sector Update: Financial Stocks Slump Monday Afternoon

August 05, 2024 — 01:53 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires

Financial stocks were in the red in Monday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index falling 2.2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) dropping 2.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index fell 2%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) slumped 1.8%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) tumbled 5.3% to $54,772, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was little changed at 3.79%.

In corporate news, Charles Schwab (SCHW) shares were down nearly 1% after it said Monday afternoon it resolved a technical issue that caused some customers to have trouble logging in to their accounts earlier in the day amid a global stock selloff.

Funds managed by Carlyle (CG) signed a deal to sell independent power producer Cogentrix Energy to Quantum Capital and affiliates for about $3 billion, Quantum Capital said Monday. Carlyle shares were falling 6%.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) shares were dropping 2.8% after the company reported Q2 net earnings of $21,122 per average equivalent class A share, down from $24,774 a year earlier.

