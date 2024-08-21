News & Insights

Sector Update: Financial Stocks Rise Pre-Bell Wednesday

August 21, 2024 — 09:24 am EDT

Financial stocks rose in Wednesday's pre-bell activity as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was recently up 0.2%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.6% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 0.5%.

Wells Fargo's (WFC) non-agency third-party commercial mortgage servicing business will be acquired by Trimont, according to a Trimont statement. Wells Fargo shares were 0.3% higher premarket.

KKR (KKR) is in advanced talks to acquire The Parking Spot in a transaction valued at about $1.4 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. KKR shares were up 0.6% pre-bell.

