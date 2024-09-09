Sector Update: Financial Stocks Rise Pre-Bell Monday

Financial stocks rose pre-bell Monday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently up 0.8%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 2.2% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 2.2% lower.

B. Riley Financial (RILY) shares advanced by over 4% after the company said it is negotiating with a global asset manager to sell its 53% stake in Great American Group at roughly $380 million.

PayPal Holdings (PYPL) shares were up 2% after the company said it will become an additional online debit and credit card processor for Shopify (SHOP) in the US.

BlackRock (BLK) has secured the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's approval for its planned acquisition of Global Infrastructure Partners, or GIP, the regulator said. BlackRock shares were up almost 1% premarket.

