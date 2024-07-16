Sector Update: Financial Stocks Rise in Afternoon Trading

Financial stocks were advancing in Tuesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index adding 0.9% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead by 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 4%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.7%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was rising 1.3% to $64,332, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 4.7 basis points to 4.18%.

In economic news, US retail sales held steady last month versus market views for a decline, as spending growth in most major categories helped offset declines in the gas station and motor vehicle components, Census Bureau data showed Tuesday.

In corporate news, Morgan Stanley's (MS) Q2 results gained year over year and topped market expectations, buoyed by a 51% jump in investment banking revenue. Its shares rose 1.2% in recent trading.

Bank of America (BAC) on Tuesday reported better-than-expected Q2 results, despite an increase in deposit costs impacting its net interest income. Its shares popped 5.7%.

Charles Schwab's (SCHW) Q2 sales rose less than expected as net interest revenue, which is its biggest top-line contributor, declined year over year. Its shares tumbled 9%.

