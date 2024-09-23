Sector Update: Financial Stocks Mixed Monday Afternoon

Financial stocks were mixed in Monday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index up 0.2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising 0.8%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was adding 0.6%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 0.6% to $63,199, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was little changed at 3.74%.

In economic news, the September flash reading of manufacturing conditions from S&P Global fell to a 15-month low of 47.0 from 47.9 in August, below the 48.6 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg. The services conditions index slid to a two-month low of 55.4 in September from 55.7 in August but was slightly above expectations for 55.2. The composite declined to 54.4 in September from 54.6 in August, a two-month low.

In corporate news, Carlyle-backed (CG) StandardAero is looking to sell 46.5 million shares at an anticipated price of $20 to $23 per share in an initial public offering, the company said in a regulatory filing Monday. Carlyle shares were shedding 0.5%.

KKR (KKR) said Monday it raised $4.6 billion for its new Ascendant Fund focused on mid-cap North American companies. KKR shares eased 0.2%.

NatWest (NWG) is planning to issue a significant risk transfer of around 101 million British pounds ($134.7 million) in size and linked to about 1.4 billion pounds of corporate loans, Bloomberg reported Monday. NatWest shares were marginally declining.

