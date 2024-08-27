Sector Update: Financial Stocks Lean Lower Premarket Tuesday

Financial stocks were leaning lower premarket Tuesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 0.2% recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.7% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 0.6%.

Bank of Montreal (BMO) shares declined by nearly 3% after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of 2.64 Canadian dollars ($1.96) per diluted share, down from CA$2.94 a year earlier.

Altisource Asset Management (AAMC) shares tumbled by over 46% after saying it plans to voluntarily delist from the New York Stock Exchange American and deregister its common stock under the Securities Exchange Act.

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) shares fell by over 1% after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of 1.63 Canadian dollars ($1.21) per diluted share, down from CA$1.72 a year earlier.

