News & Insights

Markets
BMO

Sector Update: Financial Stocks Lean Lower Premarket Tuesday

August 27, 2024 — 09:19 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were leaning lower premarket Tuesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 0.2% recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.7% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 0.6%.

Bank of Montreal (BMO) shares declined by nearly 3% after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of 2.64 Canadian dollars ($1.96) per diluted share, down from CA$2.94 a year earlier.

Altisource Asset Management (AAMC) shares tumbled by over 46% after saying it plans to voluntarily delist from the New York Stock Exchange American and deregister its common stock under the Securities Exchange Act.

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) shares fell by over 1% after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of 1.63 Canadian dollars ($1.21) per diluted share, down from CA$1.72 a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BMO
AAMC
BNS
XLF
FAS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.