Sector Update: Financial Stocks Higher Late Afternoon

Financial stocks advanced in late Monday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.9% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 1.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index added 0.6%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) advanced 0.4%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) fell 2.2% to $57,942, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries dropped 2.9 basis points to 3.621%.

In economic news, the New York Federal Reserve's Empire State manufacturing index jumped to 11.5 in September from minus 4.7 in August, compared with an improvement to minus 4 expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, Wells Fargo (WFC) and Volkswagen Financial Services said the bank will be the preferred purchase financing provider for Volkswagen, Audi, and Ducati brands in the US market. Wells Fargo shares climbed 2%.

Carlyle (CG) is again considering plans to take Nouryon public and hired investment banks, including Barclays (BCS) and Goldman Sachs (GS), for help with the IPO, Bloomberg reported. Separately, Carlyle announced "a strategic investment" in North Bridge ESG, along with a commitment to provide up to $1 billion in clean energy loans to be issued by the real estate financing company. Carlyle shares rose 1.6%.

Sterling Bancorp (SBT) shares tumbled 19% after the company said it agreed to sell Sterling Bank & Trust to EverBank Financial for $261 million.

Citigroup (C) is selling its trust administration and fiduciary business Citi Trust to professional services provider JTC for $80 million. Citigroup shares rose 1.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.