Sector Update: Financial Stocks Fall Pre-Bell Monday

August 05, 2024 — 09:22 am EDT

Financial stocks were down in pre-bell activity Monday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) 2.7% lower.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 8.6% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 8.4%.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) shares were more than 4% lower after the company reported Q2 net earnings of $21,122 per average equivalent Class A share, down from $24,774 a year earlier.

The Carlyle Group (CG) stock was nearly 8% lower after the company reported Q2 after-tax distributable earnings of $0.78 per diluted share, down from $0.88 a year earlier.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) shares were down more than 3% after the company said in a Form 8-K filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission that it is considering suing the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau over the agency's investigation into the Zelle payment app.

