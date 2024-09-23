Sector Update: Financial Stocks Edge Higher Premarket Monday

Financial stocks were edging higher premarket Monday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) gaining 0.03% recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 0.6% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.5% lower.

HSBC Holdings (HSBC) agreed to sell its German private banking business to BNP Paribas, the companies said. HSBC Holdings shares were up nearly 2% pre-bell.

KKR (KKR) said it raised $4.6 billion for its new Ascendant Fund focused on mid-cap North American companies. KKR shares were up 0.7% premarket.

Nasdaq (NDAQ) shares were 0.01% higher after the company said it has expanded its fintech presence in Latin America by providing its AxiomSL regulatory reporting tool to Nubank, a digital bank.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.