Sector Update: Financial Stocks Edge Higher Premarket Monday

Financial stocks were edging higher premarket Monday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was up 0.3% recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 1.1% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 1.3%.

Goldman Sachs Group (GS) advanced by 0.4% after it reported higher Q2 earnings and net revenue.

KKR (KKR) said it has completed its acquisition of a 12-building industrial logistics park in Houston, Texas, from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust for about $234 million. KKR was down 0.1% premarket.

BlackRock (BLK) reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $10.36 per diluted share, up from $9.28 a year earlier. BlackRock declined by 0.5% pre-bell.

