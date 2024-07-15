News & Insights

Markets
GS

Sector Update: Financial Stocks Edge Higher Premarket Monday

July 15, 2024 — 09:15 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were edging higher premarket Monday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was up 0.3% recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 1.1% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 1.3%.

Goldman Sachs Group (GS) advanced by 0.4% after it reported higher Q2 earnings and net revenue.

KKR (KKR) said it has completed its acquisition of a 12-building industrial logistics park in Houston, Texas, from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust for about $234 million. KKR was down 0.1% premarket.

BlackRock (BLK) reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $10.36 per diluted share, up from $9.28 a year earlier. BlackRock declined by 0.5% pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GS
KKR
BLK
XLF
FAS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.