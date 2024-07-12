News & Insights

Sector Update: Financial Stocks Edge Higher Premarket Friday

July 12, 2024 — 09:25 am EDT

Financial stocks were edging higher premarket Friday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was recently up 0.1%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) fell by 0.1% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 0.1%.

Citigroup (C) rose past 2% after it reported higher Q2 earnings and net revenue.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK) was up more than 2% after it reported higher Q2 adjusted earnings and revenue. The company also increased its quarterly common stock dividend.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) reported higher Q2 earnings and net revenue. JPMorgan Chase was 0.5% lower pre-bell.

