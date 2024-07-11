Sector Update: Financial Stocks Edge Higher Pre-Bell Thursday

Financial stocks were edging higher pre-bell Thursday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was up 0.2% recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 0.6%, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.1% lower.

Citigroup (C) was fined $135.6 million by US bank regulators for allegedly failing to make enough progress in addressing data management issues identified in 2020. Citigroup was 0.7% lower premarket.

Main Street Capital (MAIN) was 0.4% higher after saying in Q2 it originated new or increased commitments in its private loan portfolio of $375.9 million and financed total investments throughout the portfolio with a cost basis of $323.8 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.