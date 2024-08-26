News & Insights

Sector Update: Financial Stocks Edge Higher Late Afternoon

August 26, 2024 — 03:42 pm EDT

Financial stocks were slightly higher in late Monday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index up 0.1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) adding 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index shed 0.5%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was little changed.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) fell 1.4% to $63,627, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries rose 1.1 basis point to 3.82%.

In economic news, new orders for durable goods jumped 9.9% in July following a 6.9% drop in June, ahead of estimates compiled by Bloomberg for a 5% increase.

The Dallas Fed's monthly manufacturing index improved to minus 9.7 in August from minus 17.5 in July, compared with expectations for an improvement to minus 16 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, Goldman Sachs (GS) agreed to a $20 million settlement in a case that accused the bank and three other entities of colluding on the prices of platinum and palladium, according to a court document. Goldman shares fell 0.4%.

Enova International (ENVA) shares declined 2.5% after Janney downgraded its rating to neutral from buy.

MoneyLion (ML) shares rose 11% after the company said Monday that its board approved the repurchase of up to $20 million of the company's outstanding class A shares.

Prestige Wealth (PWM) shares surged past 72% after the company said Friday that it agreed to buy SPW Global for $4.5 million.

