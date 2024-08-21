Sector Update: Financial Stocks Edge Down Late Afternoon

Financial stocks were edging lower in late Wednesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index fractionally lower and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index gained 2.4%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.4%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) rose 3.4% to $60,843, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries shed 4 basis points to 3.78%.

In corporate news, Blackstone (BX) is in talks to acquire the Hyatt Regency Clearwater Beach Resort and Spa in Florida from Westmont Hospitality for $200 million, Bloomberg reported. Blackstone shares rose 1.3%.

B. Riley Financial (RILY) shares surged past 47%. The company is in talks to sell a majority stake in two of its businesses to Oaktree Capital, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.

Franklin Resources' (BEN) Western Asset Management said Wednesday that co-Chief Investment Officer Ken Leech is taking an immediate leave of absence amid internal and external probes into past trade allocations. The shares tumbled nearly 13%.

BlackRock (BLK) trimmed its support for shareholder proposals tied to environmental, social and governance issues in the most recent annual general meeting season, Reuters reported. BlackRock shares were adding 0.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.