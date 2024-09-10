Sector Update: Financial Stocks Decline Tuesday Afternoon

Financial stocks were retreating in Tuesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1.4% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) falling 1.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was easing 0.2%, while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was rising 1.1%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was up 0.2% to $57,190, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was down 4.4 basis points to 3.66%.

In economic news, Redbook US same-store sales increased by 6.5% from a year earlier in the week ended Sept. 7 after a 6.3% year-over-year increase in the previous week. Redbook reported higher sales due to Labor Day promotions, especially on Sunday and Monday, as the back-to-school season peaked.

The National Federation of Independent Business's monthly Small Business Optimism Index fell to 91.2 in August, more than reversing a gain to 93.7 in July. It was below the 91.3 print a year earlier.

In regulatory news, the US Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr said Tuesday he intends to recommend that the central bank re-propose new rules to reduce the increase in capital requirements under the plan for the biggest banks to 9% from 19%. The reduction would apply to global systemically important banks, or G-SIBs, Barr said in a speech at the Brookings Institution.

In corporate news, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) shares were down nearly 6% after Chief Operating Officer Daniel Pinto said that expectations for the bank's 2025 net interest income "are a bit too high," according to a Capital IQ transcript.

State Street's (STT) unit State Street Global Advisors said Tuesday it's collaborating with Apollo Global Management (APO) to expand investor access to private market opportunities. State Street shares were down 0.3%, and Apollo was falling 2.4%.

UBS (UBS) has built an artificial intelligence tool to help offer potential M&A deals to its clients, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. UBS shares were retreating 1.8%.

