Sector Update: Financial Stocks Decline Pre-Bell Friday

August 16, 2024 — 09:26 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires

Financial stocks were declining in Friday's premarket activity, with The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 0.2%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 1.1% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up nearly 1%.

Bank of America (BAC) said that on Aug. 24 it will redeem the entire 1.50 billion euros ($1.70 billion) in principal amount of its floating rate senior notes due Aug. 24, 2025. Bank of America shares were 0.3% lower pre-bell.

A consortium led by Sixth Street Partners agreed to purchase Credit Suisse's US mortgage servicing business from UBS Group (UBS), Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. UBS Group shares were 0.2% higher in recent Friday premarket activity.

Deutsche Bank's (DB) settlement offer for shareholders, who sued the company for underpaying them following its Postbank acquisition, was rejected for being too low, Reuters reported, citing Jan Bayer, a lawyer for the plaintiffs. Deutsche Bank shares were up 0.6% pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source

