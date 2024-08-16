Sector Update: Financial Stocks Decline Pre-Bell Friday

Financial stocks were declining in Friday's premarket activity, with The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 0.2%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 1.1% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up nearly 1%.

Bank of America (BAC) said that on Aug. 24 it will redeem the entire 1.50 billion euros ($1.70 billion) in principal amount of its floating rate senior notes due Aug. 24, 2025. Bank of America shares were 0.3% lower pre-bell.

A consortium led by Sixth Street Partners agreed to purchase Credit Suisse's US mortgage servicing business from UBS Group (UBS), Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. UBS Group shares were 0.2% higher in recent Friday premarket activity.

Deutsche Bank's (DB) settlement offer for shareholders, who sued the company for underpaying them following its Postbank acquisition, was rejected for being too low, Reuters reported, citing Jan Bayer, a lawyer for the plaintiffs. Deutsche Bank shares were up 0.6% pre-bell.

