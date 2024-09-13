News & Insights

Sector Update: Financial Stocks Advance Premarket Friday

September 13, 2024 — 09:13 am EDT

September 13, 2024

Financial stocks were advancing premarket Friday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.4% recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 1% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.8% lower.

SelectQuote (SLQT) shares fell nearly 21% after the company reported a narrowed fiscal Q4 net loss that was higher than expected, and higher revenue.

HSBC Holdings (HSBC) is discussing a potential sale of its South African corporate banking unit to FirstRand's Rand Merchant Bank, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter. HSBC Holdings shares were 0.8% higher pre-bell.

Apollo Global Management (APO) said late Thursday that Apollo-managed funds have bought a majority stake in Freedom CNG, which operates compressed natural gas and renewable natural gas fueling infrastructure in Texas. Apollo Global Management shares were up 0.6% premarket.

