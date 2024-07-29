Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rise Pre-Bell Monday

Energy stocks rose in pre-bell activity Monday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) advancing by 0.2% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.6% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 0.5%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.1% at $77.08 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil lost 0.1% to $80.20 per barrel. Natural gas futures were up 0.7% at $2.066 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) shares fell by over 3% after it reported lower Q2 earnings and revenue.

Vital Energy (VTLE) and Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) have signed a deal to jointly purchase the assets located in the Delaware Basin of Point Energy Partners in an all-cash deal worth $1.1 billion, subject to adjustments, the companies said in separate statements. Vital Energy shares were up nearly 3% premarket.

Permian Resources (PR) said it has agreed to acquire Occidental Petroleum's (OXY) approximately 29,500 net acres and related assets, located primarily in Reeves County, Texas, for $817.5 million. Occidental Petroleum shares were up 0.2% pre-bell.

