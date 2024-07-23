News & Insights

Markets
OXY

Sector Update: Energy Stocks Retreat in Late Tuesday Afternoon Trading

July 23, 2024 — 03:57 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were in the red late Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 1.3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) shedding 1.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index added 0.3%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index eased 0.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil declined 1.4% to $77.34 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent dropped 1.2% to $81.41 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 2.2% to $2.20 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is selling $5 billion bonds to back the acquisition of CrownRock, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. Occidental shares were down 1.4%.

Montrose Environmental Group (MEG) said Tuesday it was providing per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, treatment services to deal with PFAS-impacted landfill leachate at Waste Connections' (WCN) Champ Landfill in Missouri. Montrose shares fell 6.9% and Waste Connections was shedding 0.2%.

Genesis Energy (GEL) shares gained 1.6% after it syndicated, upsized and closed on an extension of its revolving credit facility with $900 million in commitments from existing and new lenders.

Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) shares surged 20%, a day after its Cobra Acquisitions unit got $188.4 million in settlement proceeds as the company reached an agreement with the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority and the Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico on "all outstanding matters."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OXY
MEG
WCN
GEL
TUSK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.