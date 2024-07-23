Sector Update: Energy Stocks Retreat in Late Tuesday Afternoon Trading

Energy stocks were in the red late Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 1.3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) shedding 1.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index added 0.3%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index eased 0.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil declined 1.4% to $77.34 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent dropped 1.2% to $81.41 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 2.2% to $2.20 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is selling $5 billion bonds to back the acquisition of CrownRock, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. Occidental shares were down 1.4%.

Montrose Environmental Group (MEG) said Tuesday it was providing per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, treatment services to deal with PFAS-impacted landfill leachate at Waste Connections' (WCN) Champ Landfill in Missouri. Montrose shares fell 6.9% and Waste Connections was shedding 0.2%.

Genesis Energy (GEL) shares gained 1.6% after it syndicated, upsized and closed on an extension of its revolving credit facility with $900 million in commitments from existing and new lenders.

Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) shares surged 20%, a day after its Cobra Acquisitions unit got $188.4 million in settlement proceeds as the company reached an agreement with the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority and the Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico on "all outstanding matters."

