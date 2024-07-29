Sector Update: Energy Stocks Fall Late Monday Afternoon

Energy stocks were declining late Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index down 1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) dropping 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index fell 1.9%, while the Dow Jones US Utilities index was adding 0.4%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude was fell 1.7% to $75.83 a barrel, and global benchmark Brent dropped 1.8% to $79.71 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures fell 0.2% to $2.05 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Nut Tree Capital Management and Caspian Capital said Monday they have increased their offer to buy Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) to $4.50 per unit from $4. Martin shares popped 8.6%.

Oil States International (OIS) shares jumped 14% after the company reported higher Q2 earnings and revenue.

Centuri (CTRI), a Southwest Gas (SWX) spinoff that started trading on the New York Stock Exchange on April 18, reported Q2 adjusted earnings and sales Monday that missed analysts' expectations. Centuri shares tumbled 22%.

Vital Energy (VTLE) and Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) have signed a deal to jointly buy the assets located in the Delaware Basin of Point Energy Partners in an all-cash deal worth $1.1 billion, subject to adjustments. Vital shares were falling 1.4% and Northern Oil was marginally higher.

