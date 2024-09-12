Sector Update: Energy Stocks Edge Higher Premarket Thursday

Energy stocks were edging higher premarket Thursday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently advancing by 0.6%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 1.8% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 1% lower.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1.6% at $68.39 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil gained 1.2% to $71.48 per barrel, and natural gas futures were down 1% at $2.24 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Viper Energy (VNOM) shares fell past 4% after the company priced an underwritten public offering of 10 million of its class A common shares at $42.50 apiece, upsizing it from its initial 8.5 million stock offering.

Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) shares were up over 2% after the company said it closed the $230 million acquisition of H2O Midstream, a portfolio company of EIV Capital.

