Sector Update: Energy Stocks Advance Premarket Monday

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Monday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was 0.6% higher recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1.3% higher, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 2.5%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1.5% at $77.99 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude oil gained 1.2% to $80.60 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were up 3.9% at $2.23 per 1 million BTU.

Borr Drilling (BORR) shares advanced nearly 4% after saying its Borr IHC unit has priced an offering of additional 10% senior secured notes due 2028 for gross proceeds of about $150 million.

Sasol (SSL) shares were down over 1% after saying it expects a more-than-100% decline in fiscal 2024 earnings as impairments led to an after-tax net loss of 55.8 billion South African rand ($3.06 billion) during its fiscal year.

