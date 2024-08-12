News & Insights

BORR

Sector Update: Energy Stocks Advance Premarket Monday

August 12, 2024 — 09:15 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Monday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was 0.6% higher recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1.3% higher, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 2.5%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1.5% at $77.99 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude oil gained 1.2% to $80.60 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were up 3.9% at $2.23 per 1 million BTU.

Borr Drilling (BORR) shares advanced nearly 4% after saying its Borr IHC unit has priced an offering of additional 10% senior secured notes due 2028 for gross proceeds of about $150 million.

Sasol (SSL) shares were down over 1% after saying it expects a more-than-100% decline in fiscal 2024 earnings as impairments led to an after-tax net loss of 55.8 billion South African rand ($3.06 billion) during its fiscal year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

