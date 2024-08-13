News & Insights

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Rise in Late Afternoon Trading

August 13, 2024 — 03:49 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were higher late Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) climbing 2.3%.

Redbook US same-store sales increased 4.7% from a year earlier in the week ended Aug. 10 after a 5.1% year-over-year increase in the previous week.

In corporate news, Tilray Brands (TLRY) shares popped nearly 4% after saying Tuesday it signed a definitive agreement to buy four craft beer breweries from Molson Coors Beverage (TAP). Molson shares added 2.3%.

Paramount Global (PARA) started laying off staff on Tuesday following its announcement last week that it intends to cut 15% of its US-based workforce, Bloomberg reported. Paramount shares shed 0.6%.

Starbucks (SBUX) has poached Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Chief Executive Brian Niccol, who will assume the top role at the coffee giant next month. Starbucks shares surged 24% while Chipotle tumbled 7.6%.

Home Depot (HD) slashed its full-year earnings and comparable sales outlooks on Tuesday as macroeconomic headwinds weigh on consumer demand, even though the company logged better-than-expected top and bottom line results in its fiscal Q2. The retailer's shares were rising 1.3%.

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
