Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed in Late Afternoon Trading

Consumer stocks were mixed late Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) falling 1.5%.

In corporate news, FedEx (FDX) is likely to post fiscal Q1 results below consensus views later this month due to misses in its ground and express businesses, Morgan Stanley said. FedEx shares were falling 2%.

Elliott Investment Management now holds 10% of Southwest Airlines' (LUV) common stock, enough for it to call a special shareholder meeting, Reuters reported Tuesday. Southwest shares gained 1.9%.

Constellation Brands (STZ) lowered its reported fiscal 2025 EPS guidance to a range of $3.05 to $7.92 from the previous guidance of $14.63 to $14.93, while raising the lower end of its comparable EPS forecast. Its shares rose 2.2%.

